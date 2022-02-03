William R. O’Brien, 91, of Essex Junction, died peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
He was born on June 2, 1930, to the late Harry H. O’Brien and Alice (Grace) O’Brien. He grew up in Waterbury and graduated from Waterbury High School in 1949. Bill married Lorraine Cutler on Dec. 26, 1950, at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier. At that time, he was with the Vermont National Guard 43rd Division stationed at Camp Pickett, Va. The division was called to active duty during the Korean War.
After his discharge, Bill went to work for Green Mountain Power at the Little River Dam project. He later transferred to their power plant in Essex Junction. Bill and Lorraine moved to Essex Junction in August 1953. In July 1965, Bill went to work for IBM and retired from there in 1990.
Bill enjoyed sugaring and working in the woods, as well as traveling, walking, reading, family gatherings and spending time at the family camp on Lake Eden.
Bill was predeceased by Lorraine in 2015 after 64 years of marriage.
He is survived by his children, William O’Brien, Jr. and his wife, Barbra, Michael O’Brien and his wife, Lynn, Richard O’Brien and his wife, Linda, all of Fletcher, and Patricia Breen and her husband, Sean of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Kathryn Morgan and her husband, Jim of Essex Junction; grandchildren, Carrie O’Brien (Corey Bobba), Celia O’Brien, Justin O’Brien, Kelly Lucci (John), John O’Brien (Alexandra), Joanna Morgan (Daniel Bonner), Christine Morgan (Matt Ahearn), Billy Morgan (Isabel), Daniel O’Brien (Nikki Noble), Kyle Crofts (Tiffany Reed), and Corey Crofts; greatgrandchildren, Collin and Giovanni Lucci, Yuri and Misha O’Brien, Calvin Bonner, and Kasen and Lennox Crofts; brothers, Harry O’Brien and Charles O’Brien and his wife, Georgia of Waterbury; sister, Kathleen Lumbra of Waterbury Center; brother-in-law Marcus Cutler of Punta Gorda, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Marguerite Orr of Essex, and Florence Morse and her husband, Elliott of E. Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to Lorraine, Bill was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Kathy Laird O’Brien; granddaughter, Kimberly Rose O’Brien; sister, Mary Magee and her husband, Robert; sisters-in-law, Louise O’Brien, Blanche Cutler, Kathryn Cutler, Yolunda Cutler and Charlotte Cutler; brothers-in-law, Harold Cutler, Jim Cutler, Robert Cutler, Franklin Cutler, Albert Cutler, Alden Orr and Joseph Lumbra.
Bill’s family would like to express gratitude to the medical staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for their kind and compassionate care during Bill’s stay.
Donations in Bill’s name may be made to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction VT 05452 or the UVM McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester VT 05446.
Services will be private later in the Eden Corners Cemetery, Eden.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home.
