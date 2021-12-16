William Paul Quinn, Sr., 56, of Craftsbury, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with his family by his side at the Copley Hospital in Morristown.
William, also known as Bill, was born in Montpelier on Dec. 17, 1964, the son of John and June (Wood) Quinn Sr. William attended Peoples Academy in Morristown.
Throughout school Bill worked at Bevin’s Speed and Cycle in Montpelier, then worked for Dubois Construction, also in Montpelier, and went on to run the maintenance department for the Village Green in Stowe where he met Elin Skjolberg.
They got married in 1987 and found their way to Florida in 1990. Three children from this previous marriage include William P. Quinn Jr., Erik S. Quinn and Dakota J. Quinn.
Bill moved to Hudson, Fla., and started his own business, Quinn’s Home & Property Maintenance, where he met Heather Bell. The business was successful for more than 20 years. Bill and Heather got married on Sept. 11, 2008, moving back to Vermont in 2009.
Bill lived life to the fullest and enjoyed boating, riding dirt bikes and four wheelers, fishing, cooking and baking for family functions, homesteading, doing mechanical work, and especially spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Heather of Braintree; his dad, John J. Quinn Sr. of Hardwick; five children, William Quinn Sr. and his partner, Ashley, and his beloved granddaughter, Raelynn, Erik Quinn, Dakota Quinn and Patrick Quinn (from his current marriage), all of Craftsbury; three sisters, Donna Ford of Florida, Deanna Turner of South Carolina and Darlene LaCasse of Hardwick; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mom, June Wood Quinn; brother, John Joseph Quinn Jr; sister, Debbie Quinn; and his daughter, Fiona Quinn.
In keeping with his wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be conducted this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.
Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.