William L. Tillotson III

William Locke “Bill” Tillotson III, 80, of Hardwick, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in the comfort of his home with family at his side.
He was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Queens, N.Y., the son of the late William L. Tillotson Jr. and Helen (McCormick) Tillotson. He graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Huntington, N.Y., in the Class of 1960.
On March 23, 1964, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in New York City, serving his country in Europe and North Africa. He was honorably discharged from Griffiss Air Force Base in New York on March 22, 1968. Bill then entered St. Regis’s College in Denver, Colo., in 1968 to study math and physics, and later graduated with a Masters in Education from Stony Brook University on Long Island, Class of 1976.
Bill worked 26 years as a math and science teacher at Westhampton middle and high schools on Long Island.
He was a great outdoorsman. He loved sailing, hiking, skiing, camping, and traveling. His family was his pride and joy.
Survivors include his wife, Lorraine, of Hardwick; three daughters, Rachel Tillotson of Hardwick, Amy and Richard Lee of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Emily and Les Fernandes of Woodstock; and grandchildren, John and Ashlan Lee.
To honor his request, all services will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 828, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
