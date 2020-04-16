William L. Shatney

William L. “Bill” Shatney, 74, died peacefully April 6, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
Bill was born April 2, 1946, son of Leslie Shatney and Cora Evelyn (Laird Shatney) Withers.
He married Linda Russell Dec. 11, 1965.
Bill was a quiet man but, once you got to know him, he would open up with his vast knowledge of history, survival tips and the importance of “if it’s not broke, maintain the hell out of it.” He had vice-grip-like hands from years of knife sharpening, tree pruning and precision joint rolling.
He enjoyed the outdoors, walks in the woods, music (especially drums), throwing knives, shooting and the company of good friends. He would spend many hours perfecting anything he was working on, from landscaping to making a knife. When maintaining any equipment, he could always be heard saying, “No, don’t shine the light there — over here!”
Bill was a strong and honest man whose wisdom and stories will continue to be passed on.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Troy and wife Billie Jo of Lyndonville and Trapper and fiancée Sarah Williams of Prescott, Ariz.; five grandchildren Travis, Tyler, Kate, Lyla and Sara; five great-grandchildren with another on the way; a brother, James Shatney and wife Irene of Corvallis, Mont.; a sister, Jane Menard of Hardwick; a brother-in-law, Milton Russell of East Montpelier; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
