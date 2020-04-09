William L. “Bill” Shatney, 74, of Greensboro died peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
A complete obituary will appear later. Northern Vermont Funeral Service of Hardwick is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 10:49 pm
