William K. Gonyea III (Billy), 44, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Billy was born on April 23, 1977, in Morrisville and was the son of Barbara Gonyea (Tallman) and the late William Gonyea II.
He graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1995, and for many years after worked side by side with his father before starting his own plumbing and heating business.
Billy was predeceased by his father, joining him in the big woods in the sky hunting for trophy buck.
He is survived by his mother Barb; beautiful daughter, Cassie, and her mom, Becky Gonyea; siblings, Carl Baker and his wife, Jill, Wendy Baker, Christi Gonyea and fiancé, Rick; and nieces, Jessica Alfieri and her husband, Ralph and son Joey, Shauna and Justin Allen, Kayla Taylor and her sons, Abel and Owen, and fiancé Tristan.
Billy will be sorely missed by his closest lifelong friends Jeff, Chad, Eric and Steve.
Billy had an infectious laugh and sense of humor that brought joy to everyone he met. He loved spending time with Cassie, making her laugh, singing, dancing and teaching her through gardening, woodworking and metal detecting.
For many years he was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed snowmobiling and time at camp with friends and family. Billy had a love for life and a good time, leaving those who knew and loved him with many fun and happy memories.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Morrisville VFW from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
