William James “Bing” Tatro, 86, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Las Vegas.
Born in Eden on Feb. 26, 1936, he was the son of the late Mayland and Florence (Adams) Tatro. On July 23, 1983, he married Irene Miller in Las Vegas. Irene died on June 1, 2017.
Bing attended schools in Eden and Morristown. He is a Vietnam veteran and followed in the footsteps of his big brothers, Rollie and Lloyd, joining the U.S. Air Force and serving over 13 years as a bomb navigation system tech. Upon his discharge he returned to Vermont and worked for Mt. Mansfield Company in Stowe. Not one to like the cold and snow, he soon moved to Las Vegas. In Las Vegas he worked as a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service until he retired.
Bing grew up in a small rural Vermont community where he was expected to help with chores around the farm, but he also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and if stories are to be believed, picking on the much-loved only sister in a family with seven brothers.
Bing continued to enjoy fishing with his brothers in Las Vegas at various lakes, and he also enjoyed going to the casino for the buffet, video poker and, in his heyday, some late-night blackjack.
He and Irene were also frequent bingo players and won money to take a cruise, a highlight for sure. Bing truly enjoyed his family, any family get together was special, and if needed was always willing to lend a hand. Bing will be sorely missed.
Bing is loved and mourned by his brothers, Rollie Tatro Sr., of Las Vegas, and Lloyd Tatro and his fiancé, Betty Mehmen of Hastings, Neb.; a former sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Trask and her husband, Francis of Waterbury; a stepdaughter, Bonnie Miller Cooney and her husband, David of Las Vegas; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
A special thank you and acknowledgement to Beatrice Frazier and her family for being a dear friend and caretaker, especially these last five years.
Bing was predeceased by his parents, Mayland and Florence Tatro; his wife, Irene of 34 years; four brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, Merrill and Paul; and his only sister, Pauline.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. in Boulder City, Nev., at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.
For those who wish to send flowers: Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Main Office, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City NV 89005.
