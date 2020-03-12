Willard James Leonard Jr., 71, of Johnson died unexpectedly at UVM Medical Center in Burlington on March 4, 2020, with his loving family close by.
He was born Jan. 12, 1949, the oldest of six children of Cassie (Wallace) and Willard J. Leonard Sr.
Willie, as he was known to his friends, grew up in Lamoille County and attended schools in Morrisville and Johnson.
As a young man, he worked for Wright’s Dairy in Enosburg. He later worked many years for Eastern Magnesia Talc Co. and also worked for the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Willie loved spending time outdoors and hunting, even if he didn’t get anything. He knew his friends would always share their success with him.
On April 24, 1976, he married Martha Ellen Johnson and they had lived in Johnson ever since.
His family was very important to him. He always wanted to know who was doing what when, even when he could not be there. Willie was a man of faith and lived it to the fullest.
Survivors include Martha, his wife of almost 44 years; a daughter, Holli Johnson and her sons Tyler and Matthew Rahaim of Jericho; a son, Ross Leonard and wife Holly and their sons Logan, Levi and Lyam of Malone, N.Y.; a daughter, Eryn Richards and husband Jason and their daughter Elaina and sons Carson and Colton of Hudson, N.H.; Kim Edwards and her children Eric, Ashley and Elizabeth; his brothers and sisters, Linda Mattison and husband Dwayne of Spokane, Wash., Jerry Leonard of Eden, Pauline Leonard of Newport Center, Roger Leonard of Enosburg, and Bruce Leonard and wife Linda of Newport; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents died earlier, as did a niece, Linda Lanphear; sister-in-law, Marie Cyr; niece Lisa Cyr; and nephews Andy and Ryan.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson. Friends may call at the church from 2 p.m. until the service.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Willard Leonard to Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 384, Johnson, VT 05656.