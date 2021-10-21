William J. Gallagher

William “Bill” James Gallagher, 81, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Bill was a devoted husband to his surviving wife Loretta, a loving and inspiring grandfather to his four grandchildren Billy, Brooke, Matthew and Kristen, and a guiding light to his children, Jim (Jennifer) and Jill.
Bill was born and raised in Revere, Mass., a graduate of Merrimack College, raised his family in Morrisville, and semi-retired in the Clearwater, Fla., area.
Bill loved the ocean and had a deep appreciation for nature. He was an avid reader, a Boston sports fan, a car enthusiast and animal lover. He had a strong personality, intellectual and down to earth — a bold personality while still being a gentle spirit. His gentleness showed most when talking about his grandchildren.
He spent countless hours volunteering in his local communities, serving on many hospital and library boards.
Bill had a long and distinguished career in the field of public power, working up until the last week of his life. His professional accomplishments are many, including chairman of the American Public Power Association, earning its Statesmanship Award, serving as CEO of the power association’s task force on climate change, former general manager of Vermont Public Power Supply Authority, and former general manager of Vermont Electric Co-op.
Bill served the past several years as a consultant for the transmission access policy study group.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude's Hospital, the dearest to him of many children's charities Bill gave to generously for decades.
A visitation for William will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo FL 33774, followed by a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Gallagher family may be shared at serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.
