William J. ‘Bill’ Bartlett Sr.

William John “Bill ” Bartlett Sr., 86, of Hardwick, died early Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
He was born Sept. 4, 1934, in Greensboro, the son of the late Charles Bartlett Sr. and Arvilla (Burrill) Bartlett. He attended Greensboro public schools and lived in this area of Vermont for most of his life.
Bill served in the Vermont Army National Guard. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 18, 1954.
On Sept. 9, 2000, he married Mary Ann Conley in Hardwick, where they have since made their home.
As a young man, Bill farmed for Sumner Farr in Richmond, Bert Bushy in Jericho and Erwin White in North Greensboro. Later on he worked for several local lumber companies, including Pelletier Lumber, Beede’s Sawmill, both in Hardwick, and Master Craft in Greensboro Bend. He was employed for many years at Foster’s Gun Shop in Hardwick until he retired in 1996 due to failing health.
Bill was a member of the American Legion Post # 7 in Hardwick. He loved family time and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Bartlett of Hardwick; two sons, William “Billy” Bartlett Jr., of Rutland, and Paul Bartlett of Morrisville; two daughters, Donna Peter of Albany, and Pauline Powers of Hardwick; stepdaughters, Sandy Hanley of Waterbury, Laura Laundry of Hardwick, Barbara Austin of Burlington, Faye Austin of Bristol, and Grace Austin of Colchester; a brother, Floyd H. Bartlett of Hardwick; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Dennis Viola, a sister, Sarah A. Bartlett, and a grandson.
Graveside services will be held later this spring in the Craftsbury Village Cemetery in Craftsbury with date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
