William John “Bill” Bartlett Sr., who died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Craftsbury Village Cemetery in Craftsbury, with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.