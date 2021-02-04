William Henry Nelson III

William H. Nelson III, 92, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Morrisville on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Bill led a full and wonderful life and cared deeply about his family, his friends and his colleagues.
Bill was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., to parents William H. Nelson Jr. and Mary Ladomus Nelson. With his two sisters, Libby (1923) and Mary Jane (1926), Bill spent his childhood in the South as his father was an engineer and, during World War II, built ordnance plants in Kentucky and Alabama.
His father had a stroke when Bill was 14 and they moved to Chester, Pa., to be closer to family. There, Bill attended Swarthmore High School. Although his schoolmates initially made fun of his southern accent — his nickname was Bama — they quickly became friends, and Bill excelled at his studies and in football. He was named to the All-Delaware County Football Team twice, was class president his junior and senior years, president of the National Honor Society, and awarded the Swarthmore Foundation Scholarship.
Bill attended Wesleyan University on a full scholarship, making the honor roll all four years. He was vice president of the junior class, and president of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, where he ran a dry cleaning and laundry service to support himself. He was on the football team for all four years, playing both sides of the ball. As a football player, he is most remembered as a superb drop kicker, which earned him a new nickname — Golden Toe.
Following graduation, Bill enrolled at Harvard Business School (1950-52) and while there he met his first wife, Sarah Elizabeth Mason. During the summer between his first and second year at Harvard, Bill worked at a Scott Paper Company plant in Chester, Pa., which proved fortuitous.
Following Harvard, Bill was offered a commission by the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and served two years as a second lieutenant in the Air Material Command at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.
After the war, Bill went back to Scott Paper, starting with shift work at the paper mill in Chester. Bill would spend the rest of his remarkable career at Scott Paper (31 years), rising through the ranks from night shift, to treasurer, to executive vice president. He managed all of Scott Paper’s natural resources, including three million acres of land worldwide.
Through his work he met and became close life-long friends with colleagues all over the world. During his tenure at Scott Paper, Bill became a director of the company; he also served on the boards of the Lukens Steel Company and Delaware County National Bank.
Bill and Sarah raised three children, sons Harry (1954) and Joe (1956), and daughter Mim (1960) in Swarthmore and Media, Pa. His family spent summers in Beach Haven, N.J., and South Bristol, Maine. In 1965 skiing became a big part of their lives, and they started coming to Stowe where they eventually bought a house and would spend holidays, weekends and summers skiing and hiking in the Green Mountains. Bill and Sarah separated in 1985 but remained friends.
Bill was an avid and enthusiastic runner and in 1970 ran the New York City Marathon with two of his closest friends. He continued running for many years.
Bill retired relatively early in life, at 59, and in 1989 married Lisa Marler. Wanting to be closer to family, friends and skiing, Bill and Lisa moved north from Pennsylvania to Vermont where they enjoyed many activities together, including hiking, fishing, skiing, gardening, working outside, tennis and golf.
He remained forever thrilled about his hole-in-one, on the fourth hole at Amelia River Golf Club, Amelia Island, Fla., where they owned a home for 20 years. His passion for the game of golf, coupled with his business skills, led him on a six-year mission to develop the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury. He was instrumental in procuring the land for the club and in all aspects of its early development, and was the club’s first president.
Bill was recognized as member of the year a few years ago with a new tee box constructed on hole #18 in his honor. Bill skied very late into his life and was on the putting green at Country Club of Vermont last summer. Bill was a member of Lake Mansfield Trout Club and Mount Bruno Country Club in Quebec.
Bill and Lisa loved their life in Morrisville, tending to their wonderful and numerous animals and their abundant summer garden. They went on many adventures together, and cherished time with family and friends.
Being with his family and close friends was Bill’s greatest joy. His genuine curiosity about what his various family members and life-long friends were up to was a signature trait. He was humble, generous, fair-minded, always willing to listen, an instigator of fun and treated everyone he knew with the same respect and personal interest.
Bill is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa; sons, Harry and his wife, Liz, and Joe and his wife, Beth; daughter, Mim and her husband, Kinloch; eight grandchildren, Sam, Peter, Alex, Mason and his wife Ally, Eliza, Alexandra, Rosie and Tommy; numerous nieces and nephews; and his first wife, Sarah.
He was predeceased by his two sisters, Libby and Mary Jane; and son David, who died at age four months.
On Bill’s behalf, the family would like to express gratitude and appreciation for the outstanding care and support from Dr. David Bisbee, Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, and Carol Piper and team.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. The family suggests contributions to Copley Hospital, copleyvt.org, or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, lhha.org.
