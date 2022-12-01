William H. Sander

William Sander, 82, of Cambridge, died quietly and peacefully on Friday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his own home after years of declining health.
Bill was born on Oct. 20, 1940, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Herbert and Dorothy Sander, joining his older sister Lesly Ann. He lived in Yonkers until shortly after his sister’s death at age 14 in 1949. After this event, the family relocated to just outside of Phoenix, Ariz., where they resided until 1951 before returning to the Yonkers area.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in Yonkers and went on to graduate from Hobart and William Smith College. He also obtained his master’s degree from SUNY Stony Brook.
In November 1966, he married Jan and they recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. They raised three children, Leslie, David and Lisa. Before settling in Vermont, they lived in the Buffalo, N.Y., area and Glenwood Springs area of Colorado.
Bill was consistently involved in community engagement. During his college years and the years immediately following, he was actively involved in the civil rights movement as he and Jan were doing all they could to help ensure the safety and quest for equality for many people that they knew.
Upon settling in Vermont, they continued to run a group home boarding school for troubled youth that they started in Colorado. Later, he continued his career for 23 years for the state in its social services division. He took immense pride in his work and received quite a few updates from past clients who thanked him for believing in them and encouraging them to persevere to make a better life for themselves and often their children as well. He was also a consistent advocate for affordable housing in Vermont.
His commitment to community service extended to serving for many decades on the Vermont Democratic Committee, and he served as the chairman of the Lamoille County committee for many years.
He was especially proud to have been selected to be an Obama delegate for the 2008 National Democratic Convention. He was also chosen to serve on the electoral college for Obama’s second term as an elector for Vermont. Due to this honor, he was able to attend the inauguration for Obama’s second term as well.
He dedicated many years to serving on the school board of Lamoille Union High School. He was a firm believer in improving education and the buildings where it was provided. He was heavily involved in the redesign of the Lamoille Union Middle and High School and Tech Center. He also served on the local selectboard for years and was just reelected to serve as a justice of the peace in Cambridge.
Bill’s hobbies included antique cars and trains. He was involved with several clubs over the years, most notedly the Vermont Auto Enthusiasts car club, which is known for putting on the Waterbury car show (formerly the Stowe Car Show). He was able to serve a term as the group’s president. He was also quite involved with The New England MGT Register.
His and Jan’s collection included cars from various decades, from a Chrysler Prowler to a 1926 Model T. His favorite of all the vehicles was his 1990 Mazda Miata.
He had an extensive model railroad set up that is utterly amazing to watch. He had also started building a ride on train track on his property, the track layout was never fully completed but all his grandchildren have fond memories of “riding the train” with Grandpa as the engineer on the locomotive. He was also a member of the Champlain Valley Chapter of The National Railway Historical Society.
Bill is survived by his wife Jan; his son, David and wife, Roselie of Richmond, and their two sons, Sean and Will of Richmond; his daughter, Lisa and husband, Jed Abair of Jeffersonville, and their children Connor, Aidan, Liam, Caellie and Karlin Foley.
He also shared a special relationship with several step-grandchildren, Courtney and Meghan Foley and Peter Abair.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Herbert; his sister, Lesly; his stepfather, George Stone; his aunt, Grace Dietz; and he was devastated by the loss of his daughter Leslie to cancer on her 22nd birthday in 1989.
He was especially thankful to be in the comfort of his own home for the last year of his life. This was made possible with the amazing assistance and guidance of Lamoille Home Health and Hospice and several local agencies that provide in-home nursing aides. Nicole, Sara, Gisele, Melissa, Sherry and Angie from Lamoille Home Health and Crystal, Teandra and Rachel from various agencies, we cannot thank you enough for all your care and assistance over the past year. We could not have done it without you, and we will all miss Bill tremendously.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice or the Leslie R. Sander Scholarship Fund, Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
Services will be held later at a date to be announced. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
