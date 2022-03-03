Anthropologist William E. Mitchell, professor emeritus at the University of Vermont, author of “Bamboo Fire” and “The Witches Hand,” known for his extraordinary fieldwork in Papua New Guinea, died at home in Wolcott, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. He was 95 years old.
Mitchell collected the most complete ethnology on record of the Wape and Yellow River peoples, living in the bush “tru” among the people with his wife, Joyce Slayton Mitchell, and two children, Elizabeth, 4, and Edward, 5, in Papua New Guinea from 1970-1972.
His death was confirmed by his daughter, Elizabeth Dix Mitchell, of the Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand. She arrived in Vermont with her family in May 2021 to care for her parents during the pandemic.
Mitchell was born on Jan. 8, 1927, in Wichita, Kan., with his twin sister, Barbara Steg, of Chicago, who died Feb. 5, 2022. They Zoomed their birthdays with the two families on Jan. 8, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of his first marriage, in 1959, to Joyce Slayton Mitchell, of Hardwick and New York City; his two children, Dr. Edward Mitchell, professor of linguistics, Macau University, Macau, and Elizabeth D. Mitchell, early childhood educator; three grandchildren, René of Macau, and Zena and Nikau Tei of New Zealand; one great grandchild, Sebastian Tei of New Zealand; and his grandchildren from his second marriage, in 1989, to New York University anthropologist, Annette Weiner, and her children, Linda and Jon.
In a career of six decades, Mitchell, earned his doctorate at Columbia University with anthropologist Margaret Mead. She said of his first field workbook, “Bamboo Fire,” “Catching this culture from thousands of years out of the past, William Mitchell has written a significant and lovely book.” His second work site was in Yellow River, Papua New Guinea. It will be described in his forthcoming book, “The Witches Hand,” to be distributed by the University of Chicago Press.
