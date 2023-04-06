William E. Daniels Sr.

William Elliott “Bill” Daniels Sr., 76, of Johnson died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, following a lingering illness. His family was by his side.
He was born Jan. 16, 1947, in Newport, the son of the late Joseph and Shirley (Meeker) Daniels.
On Nov. 28,1969 he married Roberta Lou Wagner. They lived most of their married years in Johnson. Bill and his wife were inseparable. They enjoyed many of the same things, including bingo.
Bill was employed as a dump truck driver for the S.T. Paving in Waterbury. He retired in the late 1990s.
Survivors include three children, William E. Daniels Jr. of Johnson, Gloria Emerson and her husband, Dennis of Newport and Peggy Chase and her husband, James of Morrisville; two sisters, Sharon Wheeler of St. Johnsbury and Deborah Spooner of Montpelier; nine grandchildren, William Daniels III of Johnson, Haylea Daniels of Hyde Park, Michael Jones Jr. of Hyde Park, Noi Jones of Colchester, Colton Jones of Morrisville, Rowena Jones, Shasta Jones and Merina Sylvester, all of Newport, and John Jones of Swanton; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
All services will be at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
