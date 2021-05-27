Wendy Jean Vossler, 53, of Barre, died early Sunday, May 23, 2021, at UVM McClure Respite House in Colchester, following a year of frustrations, setbacks and extreme pain from a debilitating fall and COVID restrictions, and joined her sister, Kim, and beloved cat Tigger.
She was born May 12, 1968, in Cortland, N.Y., residing in Preble, N.Y., until 1976 when her family moved to Morrisville. She attended Morristown public schools and graduated from Peoples Academy in the Class of 1986.
Wendy retired from Simon’s Convenience Store in Montpelier following 20 years as manager. Prior to that, she served as assistant manager at an area convenience store, and was a working manager of McDonald’s. She appreciated and did her best to encourage the staff.
Wendy is survived by her wife and soulmate of 20 years, Louise Fournier, and beloved cat, Cara; her parents, Gene and Martha of Morrisville; her brother, Steve (Lauren) of Maryland; sisters, Karin of Wolcott, Linda of Arizona, and Cyndi (Chris) Stucchi of East Africa. Other surviving family includes a nephew, grandnephew, five nieces and a grandniece, aunts, uncles, cousins, and two brothers-in-law, Bill and Donald Fournier.
She was predeceased by her sister, Kim, her grandparents, and a sister-in-law, Denise.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Elmore United Methodist Church with Pastor David Adams officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.