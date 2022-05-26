Wayne M. Dannat, 89, of Coventry, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Lowell. He was born on Feb. 6, 1933, in Jerome, Idaho, to the late Sidney and Vera (Burkhart) Dannat.
On April 7, 1956, he married Helen Moras.
Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from June 1953 until his honorable discharge in May 1956.
He worked as both a commercial and industrial photographer throughout his life. He enjoyed painting, photography and spending time with his family as they were very special to him.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth Dannat and wife, Ann of Arizona, Wayne A. Dannat and wife, Laurie of Lowell, Mark Dannat and wife, Anita of Lowell, and Cynthia Dannat Hadfield and wife, Tammi of Tennessee; grandchildren, Erica, Devin, Tyler, Renee, Jason and Jeff; great-grandchildren, Christian, Sydney, Garrett, Liam, Raegen, Amelia, Grayson, Logan, Emma and Colton; brother, Norman Dannat and wife, Colleen of Washington; sister, Martha Kullberg; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also predeceased by his son, Stephen Dannat.
A funeral will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call at 4:30 p.m. until the start of the funeral.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
