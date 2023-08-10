Wayne E. Goldman, 89, of Bristol, R.I., died peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, after a brief illness.
Wayne was born on May 8, 1934, to Lewis (Leo) and Eva Goldman in Boston, Mass. He attended North Quincy High School and graduated from Boston University College of Engineering in 1960.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Carol Putnam; his four children, Ross Goldman and wife, Julie of Bothell, Wash., Randi Hoyland of Bedford, Mass., Dana Goldman and wife, Sandra Hsu of Los Angeles and Karin Selevan and husband, Zvi of Brooklyn, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Jack and Bryce Goldman, Alec and Sienna Hoyland, Noah and Jared Goldman, Moyshe A. Selevan and Baruch N. Selevan; his brother, Doug Goldman and wife, Hae Young and niece, Kyle Goldman of Wrentham, Mass.; in-laws, Don and Marilyn Putnam of Clearwater, Fla.; and two nephews, Brian and Daniel Putnam.
Wayne led a creative and unique life. He served for four years in the U.S. Air Force at George Air Force Base in California from 1954-57. He travelled 10,000 miles through Europe on a BMW motorcycle in 1960. He trained as a machinist, welder and aircraft mechanic before embarking on his career as a mechanical engineer, working in the bio-medical, semi-conductor and precision equipment industries.
In 1969, he established an electric car company, Electromotion, in Bedford, Mass., which produced vehicles for the U.S. Post Office, the airline and mining industries, among others.
He was featured on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and “To Tell the Truth” and in Popular Mechanics magazine. He wrote “My Thirteen Years Designing, Building and Testing Electric Vehicles 1969-1981.”
Wayne lived for almost 30 years with his wife in Elmore before moving in 2015 to Bristol, where he had sailed for 10 years on his custom boat Warlock. He was a lover of classic motorcycles and cars, movies, sailing and American history. He was well known to his family and friends for his many interesting stories, which will be cherished and shared.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to following The Herreshoff Marine Museum, One Burnside St., PO Box 450, Bristol, RI 02809, or a charity of your choice.
