Wayne Brian LaRock

Wayne LaRock, 69, of Hyde Park, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle went to rest with the Lord in eternal peace on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Born Saturday, Aug. 30, 1952, in Burlington to Eric and Mary (Erno) LaRock, Wayne began his childhood in Milton. From there, the family moved to Burlington where Wayne often spoke of the great times he had growing up on Hungerford Terrace with his siblings, Mary Ann and Rick, and the many friends he made during his youth. He would always say it was a wonderful place to spend his childhood.
Mary Ann (Magnan) was introduced to the LaRock family while attending cosmetology school. A romance ensued and Wayne and Mary Ann married on Sept. 11, 1971. They lived in Chittenden County during which time they welcomed their oldest son, Jeremy, in 1973.
Wayne, Mary Ann and Jeremy moved to Hyde Park in 1976 where the family soon grew with the arrival of Jennifer that same year, again in 1980 with Joseph, and in 1988 when Jarah completed the LaRock family.
Wayne worked for many years in the grocery business, managing several Grand Union grocery stores throughout Vermont and New England. He left the grocery business for a while and helped his parents start up and operate the family ice cream business, E&M Distributors, in the mid 1980s. He later decided that the grocery business was really his calling and returned until his retirement.
He worked very hard over the years but was grateful for his retirement so he could give his full attention to his family, who he communicated with daily. His face would light up when he spoke about his wife, children or 11 grandchildren.
He was truly the family’s leader, regardless of what was happening in any of his children’s lives, he was just a phone call away. He was the biggest cheerleader, advisor and best friend. He would listen without judgement and always offered words of comfort, wisdom, encouragement, unconditional love and 100 percent support. His work ethic, unconditional love and perseverance will be his legacy.
Wayne opened his heart and his home to his sons and daughters-in-law and loved each as his own. He had a way of adopting many people over the years and had a knack for making those around him feel like family. “Come on up,” he’d say, and was always pleased when company would visit, especially on holidays.
Christmas was his favorite time of the year and always a joyful event. There were many years he’d want to stretch the holiday out over several days, so he could relish the joyful times spent with his family and the excitement of his grandchildren.
In his younger years, Wayne loved spending time at the family wood lot in Bakersfield. Cutting and splitting firewood, hunting and just gathering with family.
He had a passion for cars — or anything with a motor — and an encyclopedic knowledge of American muscle cars. He could tell you the year of anything from 1949 through 1970 simply by looking at the headlights or taillights and how they changed from year to year. He owned many cars over the years; some that you would only want to drive as far as you wanted to walk back and some that would be welcomed at any Barret-Jackson auction. This is a love that he passed onto both his sons.
Weekend camping trips with the all the kids and grandchildren were some of his favorite times and most cherished memories. “Papa donuts” for breakfast were a guarantee on every trip and the grandkids were allowed as many as they wanted. Several of the grandchildren were lucky enough to have “Papa days.”
He would pick them up from school and they would go back to Nanny and Papa’s for the afternoon where he’d always have their favorite treats ready. There were no rules when Papa was in charge. He was so proud of all his grandchildren and was over-the-moon when baby Harrison joined the crew last May.
Wayne is survived by the love of his life, with whom he just celebrated 50 years of marriage, Mary Ann LaRock; his four children and their families, Jeremy and his wife, Jill (Tucker) and their three daughters, Hannah (17), Emma (16) and Clara (11), Jennifer Wilson and her husband, Brad and their two sons, Jacob (20) and Wesley (17), Joseph and his wife, Amanda (Noonan) and their five children, Edward (20), Sophie (13), Henry (11), Abigail (8) and Lucy (8), and Jarah Romasco and her husband, Paul and their son Harrison (10 months). He also leaves behind his beloved Dorkie, Lily, who was his constant companion, as well as his comical cat Pineapple.
Although not family by blood, he also leaves behind his bonus kids, Sarah (Wilson) and husband, Steve Stutz and their children, Sammy (15), Addie (12) and Matthew (9), who knew him as their Papa.
He also leaves behind his sister, Mary Ann (LaRock) Lemoine and her husband, Jeffrey; brother, Eric LaRock Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Julie (Branon) Magnan-Patrissi; sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Beth” (Magnan) Hulbert and her husband, Michael; brother-in-law, Paul F. Magnan and his wife, Mary Jane (Wobby) Magnan; brother-in-law, Christopher F. Magnan and his wife, Stephanie (Beloin) Magnan; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved dearly.
He is reunited in heaven with his parents, Eric and Mary; brother David; father and mother-in-law, Leonidas and Loretta (Coleman) Magnan; brother-in-law, David Magnan; and his beloved German shepherd Cora, who we know was waiting patiently for him at the gates.
Wayne struggled with congestive heart failure from birth. While he never let his illnesses define him, or hardly even slow him down, he was appreciative of the support he was given by the American Heart Association.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions made in his name would be greatly appreciated. (heart.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.