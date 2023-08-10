Wayne A. Martin

Wayne Arthur Martin, 75, of Cabot died peacefully, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. His loving family was by his side.
He was born Feb. 10, 1948, in Barre, the son of the late Gordon and Virginia (Shepard) Martin.
Wayne attended St. Johnsbury Trade School and Twinfield High School in Plainfield. Following his education in 1968, he entered the U.S. Army, serving his country in the Panama Canal Zone. Wayne was honorably discharged in 1970.
For more than 27 years, he was employed as a mechanic for Senter Auto in East Montpelier. Following retirement, he worked part time as a carpenter and a landscaper.
On Aug. 8, 1971, he married Marcy Lynne Lovely in Cabot, where they made their home and raised their family for the past 52 years.
Wayne attended the United Church in Cabot. He was a member of the Green Mountain Lodge #68 F & AM, in Cabot, a past member of the Cabot Fire Department and Cabot Emergency Ambulance.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed black powder shooting, hunting, fishing and camping.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marcy of Cabot; three children, Jonathan Martin and his fiancée, Bobbi Jo Clark of Cabot, Louanna Dutil and her husband, Rick of Marshfield, and Lynne Marie Larivee (from a previous marriage) of Berlin; two sisters, Joyce Mattson of Berlin and Sandy Pollander of Virginia; six grandchildren, Sarah, Tyler, Travis, Evan, Bryce and Codie; two great grandsons, Braxton and Blake; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by two brothers, David and Robert Martin.
To honor his request, all services will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Cabot Emergency Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 32, Cabot VT 05647.
