Wanda Allen Morton died peacefully on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Summerfield, Fla.
She was born in Johnson on Sept. 22, 1935, the daughter of Clifton and Lillian (Hooper) Allen.
Wanda graduated from Johnson High School, Burlington Business College, and Johnson State College.
In a varied career, she worked at a Burlington law firm, was executive secretary for the Vermont health commissioner, worked as an insurance agent, and an innkeeper/owner at Morton’s Lodge on Maple Street in Stowe. She worked at the Stowe Free Library, where she retired from in 1997.
Wanda was a fervent researcher and always learning and studying. She was a feminist and enjoyed a good debate. She spent many years playing tennis and bridge and was quite the card sharp. Wanda enjoyed art, music, dancing and metaphysics.
She enjoyed traveling, especially seeing the sparks from Mount Etna fly into the night sky, the blue-footed boobies in the Galapagos, and camping out in the Sahara Desert.
Wanda is survived by Emmett, her husband of 63-plus years; children, Susan, Elizabeth and Tadd; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In memory of Wanda, please support your local hospice.
