Walter Worth, 84, died at his home in Elmore on Friday, March 18, 2022, after spending a wonderful day with friends and a quiet evening at home.
Walter was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Arlington, Mass., and was a graduate of Lexington High School and Wentworth Institute. Following graduation from Wentworth, Walter was employed by GCA Corporation and MRS Technology as a mechanical engineer, designer and product engineer.
Walter and his wife, Linda, relocated to the small community of Elmore in 1993. Walter designed homes, garages and barns. He established his own tree farm and spent many days cutting timber and making trails.
Walter was the project manager for the Elmore Fire Station, as well as zoning and health officer. Walter was also an accomplished hockey player, coach, mentor, referee and a lifelong Boston Bruins fan.
In his spare time, every moment was carefully planned and played out. Walter was constantly tinkering on heavy equipment and with tools. His banking days, Peck’s Flower Shop and time with Warren and everyone at the Elmore Store, along with his storytelling, are legendary. Walter not only liked to learn, but he also lived to learn and enjoyed passing knowledge to others.
Walter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Whittier Worth; his son, Gary and wife, Khandice, granddaughter, Madison Lee, and grandson Garrett, all of Florida; and his sister, Marcia Fletcher of New York.
A private memorial service will be held later. Contributions in Walter’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, PO Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661. Arrangements are in the care of LaVigne Funeral Home.
