Walter “Skip” Clark, 84, a globe-trotting culture vulture, died gently in his sleep in Naples, Fla.
He was born in Grosse Pointe, Mich., July 9, 1936, the only child of doting parents Wally and Mae. He showed early promise on the piano and in the swimming pool — two passions he indulged in all his life, especially in later years on the keyboard in his grand living room in his beloved home in Hyde Park, surrounded by frogs, flowers and the Green Mountains of Vermont.
Skip’s approach to life was driven by a natural curiosity and openness to people and places. He loved nothing more than traveling to a new country, absorbing its culture and meeting the locals. His itch to see the world ultimately formed his choice of career.
After earning a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan, Skip tried his hand as a stockbroker and ad executive. But the excitement of Wall Street and Madison Avenue was shortlived when he had to adjust to the meager two weeks of vacation typical of the corporate world. It simply wasn’t enough time to globetrot, so he turned to a profession with ample blocks of annual leave — teaching.
After retraining with a master’s degree in education, Skip worked as a high school history teacher in the New York public school system, which allowed him more time to travel — often solo and off the beaten track — to over 100 countries. Not only did he record his trips with photography assignments from National Geographic magazine, but he remembered the name and location of every place — from big city to tiny village — with a photographic memory.
When he wasn’t traveling, he fed his soul with music, art and theater — constant sources of joy to him.
Skip had an easygoing charm, a dry wit and a generosity of spirit, which his many friends and family members were fortunate enough to benefit from. He rarely failed to find the humor in any situation and had a joyful, sunny, childlike disposition.
He lived his retirement much like his youth — with a sense of curiosity, fun, adventure and energy. He skied in a bright yellow vintage one-piece suit, became a glider pilot at age 60, danced often in his living room and learned to play pickleball only a few months ago.
Survivors include his daughter Emilie, his granddaughter Gabriella, his grandson Coleson, and his life partner, travel companion, ski buddy, tennis partner and soulmate of 16 years, Judi Pepper, and her daughters, France, Heather and Tricia, and grandchildren Perrin, Ben, Ollie, Noah and Mimi.