Walter Austin Lumbra, 89, died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville surrounded by his family.
Walter was born on Oct. 30, 1932, in Montgomery Center, the son of Austin Lumbra and Alberta Ploof.
Walter was a soldier in the Army National Guard and was deployed to Germany during the Korean War.
He married Shirley Rushford on June 20, 1953, and they were married for 60 wonderful years.
Walter was employed as a lumber inspector at Greenmont Lumber for 26 years, and in his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, building furniture for his children and grandchildren and remodeling his home.
Walter and Shirley enjoyed traveling New England, with a few trips to Florida, and going gambling.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Lowe; son, Kevin Lumbra and wife, Darlene; daughter, Teela Leach and husband, Steven; is grandchildren, Kristin and her husband, Justin Bishop, Jordan Lowe and companion, Christine Donahue, Trever Lumbra and his fiancé, Laura Kinney, Dustin and her husband, Lucas Tilton, Bridget and her husband, Arron Courtemanche, and Casey Leach; great-grandchildren, Saylor, Carter, Emma and Makayla; sister, Connie McFarland; and a very special family friend, Jan Kuhn.
He was predeceased by his father, Austin Lumbra; mother, Alberta Lumbra; sister, Theresa Lamore; wife, Shirley Rushford; and son-in-law, Michael Lowe.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at The Most Holy Name of Jesus Church in Morrisville with a committal service immediately following at Lamoille Valley Cemetery in Johnson.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Manor Inc: Attn: Lorie Shapleigh, 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville VT 05661.
The family of Walter would like to sincerely thank the staff of The Manor for their compassion and exceptional care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.