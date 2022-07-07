There will be joint memorial services for W. David Merrill, who died Feb. 11, 2022, and his beloved wife, Joyce C. Merrill, who died April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the United Church of Hardwick with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli officiating.
Their burials will immediately follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.