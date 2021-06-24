Virginia Zahner

Virginia “Ginny” Moffatt Zahner, 89, of Erie, Pa., died at Springhill Senior Living on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
She was born in Hardwick on Jan. 1, 1932, a daughter of the late Robert and Eila (Green) Moffatt. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence Moffatt.
She graduated from Craftsbury Academy in Craftsbury, and attended the University of Vermont, studying nursing.
Ginny was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in North East, Pa., where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was the director of Vacation Bible School. She also served on many committees there and was ordained as a deacon and elder.
She was a former officer on the local and county PTA. While living in Erie, she attended First Alliance Church, serving on the mercy team and One Accord Committee, and later became a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church.
Virginia donated her time to nursing home ministry for many years. She was a soloist with the Erie Troubadors Erie Impact Singers and was a Wednesday musicale member while in North East. She was a member of the Presque Isle Audubon Society.
Ginny enjoyed Aglow International fellowship activities. She loved writing poetry while watching the sunset and her poem “January Blessing” was published in “Dwelling in Possibility, Voices of Erie County,” edited by Berwyn Moore.
She is survived by her two children, Carolyn Englert of Stevens, Pa., and James Zahner and his wife, Darryll, of Fairfield, Maine; six grandchildren, Rev. Douglas (Tricia) Zahner, Lauren (Matthew) Harvey, Jenna Zahner, Kenneth Zahner, Jason Englert and Alicia Englert; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James and Andrew Moffatt.
Final celebration of life service for Virginia M. Zahner will be June 25, 2021, 3 p.m., at the United Church of Craftsbury, 7 Church Lane, Craftsbury Common VT 05827 with pastor Kim Larose officiating.
Plan to enjoy some of the music she loved so much and share memories of her life. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission 1017 French St. Erie PA 16501.
