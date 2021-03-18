Virginia Enola

Virginia Mae (Lambert) Enola, of Brattleboro, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital after complications due to a stroke.
Virginia was born in Johnson, the youngest and only daughter of Joseph Lambert and Minnie (Winchester) Lambert.
Jinny graduated from Johnson High, where she served as class president, sang in a sextet group, and performed at various functions, including on the radio. She then graduated from Burdett College in Boston.
After graduating, she worked as a private secretary in Spot Sales at NBC in Boston, which was then affiliated with WBZ.
Deciding to move on, Jinny drove to California with her cousin, Dot, and a friend. They settled in Sacramento, where she worked for the federal government.
After realizing that office work wasn’t for her, she traveled back to Vermont. Jinny enrolled at Johnson State College to pursue her bachelor’s degree in education. In her senior year, she was president of her class and was voted Winter Carnival Queen. While at Johnson, she met the love of her life and future husband, Ilmari (John) Enola. They both graduated from Johnson State in 1953.
On June 14, 1953, one week after graduation, Jinny and John got married in Johnson. They were happily married for 65 years.
While John was pursing his master’s at the University of Vermont, she waitressed at Indian Head, in the White Mountains, for six summers to pay for school and travel.
Her first teaching position was in Hinesburg. She then went to teach in Anchorage, Alaska, while John was stationed there during the Korean War for two years.
They moved to Brattleboro in 1959, where they spent the rest of their lives. Their early move into the apartment owned by the Callahans, and eventual forever home was the beginning of a great life in Brattleboro. Jinny taught at the newly opened Francis Hicks School, where she finally found her perfect fit. She loved everything about the school, especially the children.
For four summers, the family traveled to Michigan so that Jinny and John could continue their education at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. Jinny graduated in 1970 with a master’s in special education. The family enjoyed traveling to surrounding places on their way to and from summer school. Some of their favorites were Yellowstone Park, Mt. Rushmore, Niagara Falls, Mackinac Island, Toronto and Ottawa.
Jinny retired in 1987, right when her first granddaughter was born, after 31 years of teaching.
Jinny had the gift of gab and everywhere she went she always knew someone or found someone from Vermont. She always said she had the perfect childhood. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, to every state except for one and to over 17 countries, yet still had a bucket list.
She loved to play cards with her family and friends, especially her favorite card game, Hand and Foot. She was ready for a card game every day.
One of her favorite pastimes was being a “GiGi” to her two great-granddaughters and spending time with them.
Jinny lived independently, the way she wanted, right up until the day she died, with help from her family and amazing neighbors, Jim and Kate Anderson and John and Kathy Gurney.
Jinny was a member of the 251 Club, served on several boards, and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Brattleboro.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Heidi Enola-Hinson (Steve) of Worcester, Mass.; two granddaughters, Ashley Rucinski (Milosz), and Brittany Hinson (Chris Lach), both of Dudley, Mass.; and two great-granddaughters whom she adored, Sienna Mae Rucinski and Aria Rose Lach. She leaves cousins, Dot Thompson and Evelyn Donati of Manchester, N.H.; along with many nieces, nephews and other close relatives.
She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Ilmari (John) Enola; her parents, Joseph and Minnie Lambert; two brothers, Claude (Arlie) and Arthur (Greta); and her niece, Judy Beliveau.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Emergency Room and the third floor for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions can be made to the Living Memorial Park Snow Sports, Inc., P.O. Box 1945, Brattleboro, VT 05302. (brattski.org)
A celebration of Jinny’s life was held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at noon.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family visit atamaniuk.com.
