Virginia Dougherty Lehoe, 77, of Cabot, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
A graveside burial service was held at the Durant Cemetery in Lower Cabot on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1 p.m.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A complete obituary will be available soon and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
