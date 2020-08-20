Virginia D. Richardson

Virginia D. (Willey) Richardson, 76, died peacefully on Aug. 4, 2020, after a long illness with her family by her side.
She was born on Sept.4, 1943 in Greensboro to Donald and Ellen Willey. She was a kind, sweet and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was a graduate of Greensboro High School. She enjoyed arts and crafts, playing basketball, loved country music, playing bingo and dancing. Virginia worked as a secretary for the town of Greensboro for 17 years and had also worked at Grand Union and Fisherman’s in Montpelier.
Most of all, she enjoyed everyday life together with her husband of 51 years, Don.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Don Richardson; her daughter, Donna Rouelle and her husband, Mike; two sons, Richard Ostrout and wife, Hilary. and Roland Ostrout and wife, Cindy; daughter-in-law, Lori Ostrout, and two step-children, Chuck Spears and Dot Spears; three sisters, Sylvia Gates, Linda Smith and her husband, Richard, and Jeanette Guyette. Virginia is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Matt, Amanda, Mitchell, Ashley, Laura, Kylee, Hogan, Sawyer, Ashley D., Brandi, Marley, Brayden, Hollis, Alex; and 10 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Violet, Maddison, Blake, Aiden, Cody, Wyatt, Kaitlyn, Annabell and Malin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Frank Willey, and two sisters, Evelyn Kellogg and Shirley Pearson, as well as a son, David “Junior” Ostrout, and grandson, Justin Burns.
Virginia will be missed dearly by both family and friends. As per her request a graveside ceremony was held at Evergreen Ledge Cemetery in Johnson.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
