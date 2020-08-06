Vincent Jean-Paul Manchec of Cambridge, 29, passed away on July 26, 2020 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
Vincent enjoyed his work at Hallam-ICS and was recently promoted to senior software engineer. His research and technical skills were praised by his clients, his coworkers and especially his family.
Vincent was born on April 24, 1991, in Morlaix, France. He met Rachel Cairns in Nantes, France, in 2014, and an instant connection was formed. They married in 2015 and began their life together in Vermont in 2016. Their daughter Camille was born on Jan. 1, 2020.
Family was everything to Vincent. He loved making his infant daughter laugh; she would light up every time he walked in the room. He talked to his parents and sister often, and loved when they came to visit or he and Rachel traveled to France.
But Vermont quickly became his home: he loved to explore the state with Rachel and some of his favorite things to do included hiking, biking and playing soccer at the local community center. New favorite activities were building and growing a thriving vegetable garden, and taking care of the house and pool.
Vincent had a gift for making the difficult look easy. From buying a house in his second language to carpentry to handily beating his in-laws at their own word games, he excelled at everything he did.
Vincent is survived by his beloved wife Rachel and daughter Camille Léa; parents Marie-Ange and Jean-Jacques; sister Anne-Laure Beauvais-Manchec (Karine); nephew Mathis and niece Chloé; godfather Gerard; uncles, aunts, cousins from the Moal, Manchec, Mevel families; and many dear friends.
There was a small private service with close family and friends held at North Underhill Cemetery. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
