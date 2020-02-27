Veretta M. Vance

Veretta May Vance, 89, a lifelong member of the Hardwick community, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
She was born Sept. 23, 1930, in Hardwick, daughter of Fred and Evangeline (Crawford) Farr, and graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1948.
In her earlier years, she was employed at the Hardwick Wear Knitters and was a caregiver to many local children.
On June 28, 1952, she married Clair Samuel Vance in Hardwick, where they lived all their married life.
After their marriage, Veretta stayed at home to care for her young family, and for local children, as well as caring for two special nieces, Robin Hart Lumsden and Alberta Farr Miller, who spent much time with the Vance family.
Veretta was always busy. She took in laundry for the Hardwick Elementary School lunch program and often worked the voter checklist on Election Day. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts, class mother at Hardwick Elementary, and was active in her children and grandchildren’s school programs.
Veretta was happiest when her family visited her at home or everyone joined the festivities at the Farr family camp on Eligo Lake.
She was a very active member of the United Church of Hardwick, chairperson of Circle 7 at that church, Sunday school treasurer, a member of the women’s fellowship and additional subcommittees, a lifetime deacon, and sang in the church choir. She loved her church family and will be missed.
Survivors include three children, Clara (Steve) Cutler of West Glover, Carol (Willie) Lumsden of Hardwick and Fred (Navia Shedd) Vance of Hardwick; a son-in-law, Ted Dunn of Stockbridge; eight grandchildren, Christina and Chad Williams, Scott and Joe Dunn, Jodi and Samantha Vance, Elizabeth Schenck and Eric Lumsden; six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Collins, Bridget, Brooke, Bryce and Dylan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her husband, Clair, died in 1989; a daughter, Clarece Dunn, siblings Freda Hart and Albert Farr, and a great-granddaughter, Ali Bissonnette, also died earlier.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced by Northern Vermont Funeral Service of Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the United Church of Hardwick for the Heating Fund or the Church Lift Fund for better access to the three floors at church, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick, VT 05843, or to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.