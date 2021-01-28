Vera Tatro

Vera Lou Tatro, 85, died Jan. 13, 2021, in Palm Bay, Fla.
Vera was born July 3, 1935, in Morristown to Henry and Hilda Chase Morris. She grew up in Morristown Corners, raised by her grandparents, Silas and Liddy Chase.
She had eight children with her first marriage to Ernest Plante of Morrisville. Later she married Howard Tatro of Burlington. They spent 30-plus years in Burlington and in later years wintered in Florida, finally moving there full-time two years ago.
Vera was known for her floral arrangements and started a business Countryside Florist out of her home in 1968. Known as Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was a wonderful cook. Her cookies, raised doughnuts and pies will be remembered and recipes cherished.
Vera leaves her husband, Howard Tatro of Palm Bay; her children, Andrew and Maxine Plante of Hyde Park, Julie and Micheal Boisvert of Johnson, Randall and Penny Plante of Morrisville, Dominic and Penny Plante of Theresa, N.Y., and Heather Grace of Fredericksburg, Va. She had 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a stepson, Quentin Tatro of Palm Bay.
Vera was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Plante, and sons, Scott Plante and Dana Plante.
No funeral arrangements are planned at this time.
