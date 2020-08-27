Vera M. Dudley

Vera Mae Dudley, 92, of Morrisville, formerly of Hardwick, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, with family at her bedside.
She was born Aug. 7, 1928 in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Gordon E. Proper Sr. and Nellie (Sheldon) Proper. She attended Hardwick Academy.
On May 28, 1955, she married Clarence Judkins Sr. He died in 1982 and she later married Frank Jerry Dudley Sr. on Nov. 3, 2001.
In her earlier years, Vera was employed as a waitress at Bruno’S Café. Later she worked for Hardwick Wear Knitters and became a home sewer making hats until she retired. She enjoyed dancing, bingo and reading. Vera will be remembered as a very quiet lady who loved spending time with her family and taking long walks.
Survivors include four daughters, Cheryl Potter and her husband, Gary of Albany, Donna Bernadino and her husband, Brian, Linda Dudley and her husband, Frank Jr., all of Hardwick, and Patricia Allaire and her fiancé Rob DeRosa of Brandon; 17 grandchildren, Tammy Salls and fiance’ Kenneth Pothier, Christina Bellavance and Tory Paige, Amber and Scott Davis, Kelly Foster, Stacey Stevenson and partner, Kevin, Casey and Aaron Martin, Megan Fellows and partner, Benjamin, Matthew and Lisa White, Joshua and Becky White, Travis and Jenn White, Nerissa Coolbeth, Brian Dailey and Christina North, Tommy Dailey and Jacki Hammond, Christopher Dailey, Dana Dudley, Bradley Brochu and Kristen Benya, and Chelsea Brochu and Liz Wallace; numerous great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her two husbands, Clarence Judkins Sr. and Frank Dudley; two children, Gary Proper and Debbie Fellows; a grandson, Wilfred “Willie” Salls Jr.; and four siblings, Gordon Proper Jr., Ernest Proper, Robert Proper and Evelyn Bird.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. Due to COVID-19, a mask and social distancing is required during the time in the cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
