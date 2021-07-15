Vera C. Batchelder, 86, of Woodbury, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin, with family at her side.
She was born Sept. 3, 1934, at Barre City Hospital in Barre, the daughter of the late Phillip and Cora (Thomas) Copping. Vera attended Woodbury Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre. She continued her education at Johnson State College and Goddard College in Plainfield.
On Sept. 10, 1955, she married Gordon Clifton “Bud” Batchelder in Montpelier.
In her earlier years, Vera stayed at home to care for her young children, as well as taking in local children so their parents could work. As her family grew and entered school, Vera hit the work world running, first as a kindergarten teacher and later as an art teacher at Woodbury Elementary. She was postmistress in Woodbury for more than 35 years, retiring from that position in 2002. She joined her daughter and son-in-law at the Woodbury Village Store, where she worked for more than 11 years.
Vera was a member of the Woodbury United Methodist Church. As a very active member of the Woodbury Community, Vera joined the Woodbury Planning Commission. She was a charter member of the Woodbury Bicentennial Committee, now known as the Woodbury Fire Department Auxiliary. She served on the Woodbury School Board and was instrumental in organizing the Woodbury Church restoration fund, the August fund raisers for the Woodbury Fire Department and the Bessie Drennan fall foliage exhibit, and she was a 4-H leader. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Vera enjoyed knitting, quilting, baking and all crafts. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include four children, Jana and John Carolus of Dacula, Ga., and Gordon “Chuck” and Karen Batchelder, Robin and Bill Durkee, and Amy Eldred and partner, Jason Hunt, all of Woodbury; eight grandchildren, Budd and Casey Batchelder, John and Cora Carolus, Lonnie Silk, Debbie Durkee-Barnett, Dan Durkee and Terri Eldred; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bud Batchelder; a daughter, Wendy Silk; son-in-law, Keith Eldred; and siblings, Phillip Copping and Peggy Powers.
Family and friends may call on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the Woodbury Center Cemetery, Cabot Road, with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating. A reception will follow at the Woodbury Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing, Activity Fund, 142 Woodridge Drive, Berlin VT 05602, or to Bessie Drennan Scholarship Fund, c/o Robin Durkee, 344 Route 14, East Calais VT 05650.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
