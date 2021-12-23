Velma T. Rushford, 81, of Newport, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, surrounded by her three children.
Velma was born on Dec. 19, 1940, in North Hyde Park to her parents, Ralph and Eula (Whitcomb) Thompson. She grew up on Ferry Street and graduated from Lamoille Central Academy, Class of 1958.
On July 9, 1960, she married Ellis Rushford, who died on June 5, 2008. She and Ellis enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida especially when the grandchildren came to visit. Velma loved working in her flower gardens and was a member of the United Church of Newport. Most of all, she thoroughly enjoyed following the sporting events and other activities of her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
Velma is survived by three children, Sharon Pare and her husband, Robert of Newport, Lisa Kincaid and her husband, Kevin of Morgan, and Michael Rushford and his wife, Patricia of Coventry; six grandchildren, Meghan Whitt and her husband, Randy of Belgrade, Mont., Kristen Crannell and her husband, Patrick of Lansing, Mich., Nicholas Kincaid of Ithaca, N.Y., Heather Kincaid of Derby Line, Ellis Rushford and his fiancé, Emily Machiele of Raleigh, N.C., and Joseph Rushford of Derby.
She was very excited for the birth of her two great grandchildren, Henry Crannell of Lansing, and Hayden Whitt of Belgrade. She is also survived by step-grandchildren, Travis Blake and his wife, Jessica, and their children of North Troy, and Nicholas Blake and his wife, Iris, and their children of Morgan; her brothers-in-law, Gary Rushford and his wife Linda, of Haines City, Fla., and Robert Spaulding of Hyde Park; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Velma was predeceased by her brother, Clifford Thompson of Reading, Mass.; and her sister, Norma Savage of Eden.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.
A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. David Lisner officiating. Should friends desire, contributions can be made in her memory to the Newport Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 911, Newport VT 05855 or to the Activities Fund at Maple Lane Nursing Home, 60 Maple Lane, Barton VT 05822.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
