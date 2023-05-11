Valerie A. LeGrand

Valerie A. LeGrand

Valerie Ann LeGrand (Burow/Tobey), 47, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, being held by her loving husband, Benjamin LeGrand. Valerie had many loving family members and friends surrounding her for the weeks preceding her death.

Valerie, as her name implies, was incredibly valiant in her courageous two-plus-year battle with breast cancer. She had less than a 5 percent chance of survival for one year, yet she set family goals and crushed them.

