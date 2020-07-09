V. Louise Freer, 77, died at The Manor in Morrisville on June 24, 2020.
She was born in Oklahoma City Nov. 19, 1942, daughter of Ivan Stephens and Vera Black Stephens. She married Kenneth Freer on Sept. 3, 1966, in North Tonawanda, N.Y.
Louise served in the U.S. Air Force. She was the manager of a Cumberland Farms store in Richmond before moving to Morrisville. She was also an EMT on the Richmond Rescue Squad. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and family.
Survivors include her husband of over 53 years, Kenneth R. Freer; daughters Priscilla D. Beaulieu of Virginia and Marie F. Gaudette and husband Vance of Waterbury Center; grandchildren Joseph Beaulieu, Stephen Beaulieu, Justin Beaulieu, Kenneth Campbell, Avery Gaudette, Alex Gaudette and Paul Gibson; and siblings Dennis Stephens of Alabama, Peter Stephens and wife Heather of North Tonawanda, and Judi Stephens of Florida.
Her parents and a sister, Ginger Stephens, died earlier.
Arrangements are pending. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Manor, 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT 05661; Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661; Central Vermont Council on Aging, 109 Professional Drive, Morrisville, VT 05661; or a favorite charity.
