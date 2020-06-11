Una Lou H. Richardson

Una Lou Hutchins Richardson, 94, of Stannard died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin, Vt., after a short illness.
She was born in Stannard Nov. 2, 1925, daughter of Frank A. and Vera A. (Phillips) Hutchins. She graduated from Greensboro High School in 1942 and earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Farmington (Maine) Teachers College in 1946.
On June 15, 1948, she married Wayne William Richardson at the United Methodist Church in Greensboro Bend.
Una Lou and Wayne met at Quinibeck Camp in Fairlee, Vt., where she was working as a cook for the senior camp and he was a herdsman. For two years after graduating from Farmington, she taught home economics at Danville High School before marrying Wayne and taking a cross-country trip for their honeymoon. They settled in Barton to raise their young family.
In 1961 Una Lou and Wayne purchased the dairy farm owned by her parents in Stannard.
Una Lou returned to teaching for a few years at Craftsbury Academy and Orleans High School. She then worked as a dietary consultant for rehabilitation and nursing care facilities in Barton, Glover, Greensboro and St. Albans for nearly 30 years.
She was a member of the American Dietetic Association from 1987 to 2001, and in 1997 was selected as the Vermont Dietetic Association’s Dietetic Technician of the Year.
Una Lou was a member of the United Methodist Church in Greensboro Bend and the Touch of Grace Church in East Hardwick, playing organ and teaching adult Sunday school. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Orient Chapter 13 in Barton; Crystal Lake Grange in Barton; and Caspian Lake Grange in Greensboro. She was a longtime member of the Hazen Squares, which later became Buffalo Mountain Dancers, where she and Wayne enjoyed square and round dancing.
She especially enjoyed playing games and researching genealogy, and to her the most important aspects of life were family and faith.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen R. Miller and husband John of Stannard, and Diana Richardson of Essex; three grandchildren, Sarah Miller and husband Nathan Lamarre-Vincent of Groton, Mass., Kristen Miller and husband Benjamin Carbonetti of Manchester, Conn., and Matthew Miller of New Haven, Conn.; four great-grandchildren, Cormac and Kellan Lamarre-Vincent of Groton, Mass., and Simon and Gideon Carbonetti of Manchester, Conn.; and several cousins, including Jane Small of Plymouth, Mass., Susan Ferrari of Jensen Beach, Fla., and Nancy Hill of Greensboro.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Touch of Grace Assembly of God Church, 140 Route 16, East Hardwick, VT 05836 or to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Arrangements are under the direction of Northern Vermont Funeral Service.