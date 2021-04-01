Tyler M. Farnsworth

Tyler Mark Farnsworth, 26, of Woodbury, died unexpectedly at his residence in Woodbury.
He was born Oct. 24, 1994, in Randolph, the son of Thomas Farnsworth and Heather Orcutt.
He attended East Montpelier Graded School, Spaulding Vocational Center and graduated from Twinfield High, Class of 2011.
He worked in various positions, recently in deliveries for the Times Argus.
He loved spending time with family and friends. Tyler enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing and tinkering on cars.
Survivors include his three children, Rylan Farnsworth, Carson Farnsworth and Aubrey Farnsworth; his mother, Heather Orcutt of Groton; his father, Thomas M. Farnsworth; maternal grandparents, Sheila and Arthur Dickinson; paternal grandmother, Laura Hernandez; his fiancée, Denver Lussier of Woodbury; siblings, Joshua Herring, Renata Wheeler, Desiree Farnsworth, Elijah Farnsworth, Cooper Farnsworth, Kaleb Farnsworth, Payton Farnsworth, Storm Farnsworth, Starlei Edy and Tara Pederzani; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
All services will be private and the convenience of his family.
Online condolences at northern vermontfuneralservice.com.
