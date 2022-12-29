Ever the thespian, Tyler I. Bean, 83, of Orleans, chose Christmas Day 2022 to take his final curtain call. He was born in Springfield on Dec. 1, 1939, to Arthur Insley and Ruth (Tyler) Bean.
He attended the Springfield elementary and high schools, graduating in 1957. He entered Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, before joining the U.S. Army. He first attended the U.S. Armed Forces School of Music in Virginia. Afterward, he was stationed at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, where he played French horn in the Post Band, traveling to many places in Alaska for concerts.
After his active service, he returned to Vermont where he attended the University of Vermont, majoring in forestry. Here he met his future wife, Marie Hoadley of South Woodstock. They were married in August 1964. They went to Orono, Maine, where Tyler continued forestry at the University of Maine. There, he decided to change majors to education, so it was back to Burlington and UVM where he graduated in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Tyler taught at Burlington High School for two years before moving to Orleans and Lake Region Union High School where he taught science for 31 years, retiring in 1999. During this time, he spent many summers taking courses at several different colleges around the Northeast before going back to UVM where he received a master’s degree for teachers in 1974.
One of his greatest pleasures was music. He joined the Vermont 40th National Guard Army Band, serving for a several years, playing in concerts all over the state. While at Lake Region he played in the school band when a French horn was needed. He performed in 12 of their musicals, enjoying every moment of acting with the students, and was in three of the Derby Stock Company musicals.
He was a fisherman, and rabbit and deer hunter, all which he enjoyed immensely. He savored the opportunity to ice fish with his father-in-law and both were so excited when Tyler caught a 37-inch, 18-pound lake trout on Seymour Lake in 1977. Once the trails were packed, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling were a favorite get-back-in-the-hills pastime.
One bucket list item was to tap the maples on his land in Sheffield. The sap was delivered to Earle Randall’s sugarhouse, where he helped him with gathering and boiling. Golf also became a passion after his son got him interested.
Tyler is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie; his daughter, Jennifer Bartlau and husband, Werner of Jeffersonville; his son, Gregory Bean and wife, Kirstina of Newport; three grandsons, Thomas Bartlau and wife, Jessica of Marlborough, Mass., Chandler Martin of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jacob Bean of Newport; one granddaughter, Morgan Bartlau of Jeffersonville; a brother, Donald Bean and wife, Karen of Bethel, Maine; two sisters, Mary Bloom and husband, Stephen of South Portland, Maine, and Emily Tocci and husband, Gregory of Windham, Maine; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife’s parents, and seven cousins.
It was Tyler’s decision to have only a burial service, date to be determined. If you wish to donate in Tyler’s memory, he chose the Lake Region Union High School Musical Fund to ensure continuation of their musicals. Please send to Lake Region Union High School, Attn: Andre Messier, Principal, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans VT 05860.
Condolences can be made online at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.