Tracey M. Friend

Tracey Marie Friend, 46, of Craftsbury, died unexpectedly at Copley Hospital in Morrisville on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
She was born May 27, 1975, in St. Johnsbury, the daughter of Stephen Bassett and Judy (Baird) Bassett. She attended Lyndon Institute, graduating in the Class of 1994. She continued her education at a school of cosmetology in southern New Hampshire.
Tracey first married her high school sweetheart, Matthew Dresser. She later married Zachery Friend, which also ended in a divorce.
Tracey worked for a short time. She retired at a young age due to ill health.
She enjoyed time with her family, talking on the phone and watching a good horror movie.
Survivors include, her mother, Judy Bassett of Irasburg; four children, Teaona Dresser of Concord, Tyler Friend, Kyle Friend and Zoey Friend, all of Craftsbury; her only grandson, Damien Groff of Concord; siblings, Josh Perry of Lyndonville and Amber L. Marckres of Brownington; a stepbrother, Tylynn Perry of St. Johnsbury; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Stephen C. Bassett; and a brother, Stephen Craig Bassett.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 50 Mountain Street, Bristol VT 05443.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
