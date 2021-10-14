Tina J. Vecchio

Tina Josephine Vecchio, 55, of Greensboro Bend, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the home of her loving caregivers, Stanley and Debbie Allen.
She was born Sept. 22, 1966, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Michael and Lillian (Eckstein) Vecchio. She attended Spaulding High School in Barre.
Tina was a confident, spirited human who asked nothing of us but our very best. She could work a room, hug with vigor and dance with total abandon. She eagerly anticipated every type of celebration. She remembered every holiday, along with all the traditions involved, always looking forward to the next. Some people bring light into the world, just through their very existence. Her celebration of life was a gift to all who loved her.
While Tina had no known living biological family, her caregivers and their children were a very important part of her life. She was their joy.
Surrounding her with love were Maureen Dwyer and David (Kate and Mei) and Joann Dwyer, who lived with Tina for many years in South Woodbury; Skye Forest and Ray Van Voorhis (Jesse, Spenser and Jenna Forest and Leah Van Voorhis) in Montpelier for 13 years; Debbie and Stanley Allen of Greensboro Bend provided wonderful end of life care with their children, Shawn Allen and Amanda Allen; and Evelyn Perry of Hardwick.
A special hospice care nurse, Amanda Smith, did phenomenal work with Tina at the end. Diane and Newton Baker with their children, Silas and Devin, were an integral part of Tina’s respite crew and she spent many days enjoying adventures with them. Tina also leaves her guardian, Meg Davis of Plainfield.
Tina worked part time for businesses in the Central Vermont Area including Ben & Jerry’s in Waterbury, Meals on Wheels in the Montpelier area, and delivering flowers to nursing homes. She loved four wheeling, piloting a pontoon boat and anything with a motor. Her favorite pastime was coloring.
She enjoyed music, playing her guitar, and traveling to all her dream locations including the Chocolate Factory in Hershey, Pa., Disney in Florida, the Dominican Republic, kayaking on Vermont lakes and Florida bays. She loved the ocean in Maine and Florida and most of all a vacation in Hawaii. Tina loved to help with the farm chores and especially stacking wood.
She was the queen of the ARC dances where she loved to boogie. She was the captain of her small bowling team and she played with wild enthusiasm. Adventure called Tina and she would often ask, “Go for a ride?”
A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery Hardwick, with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating. Masks are required for everyone.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury VT 05819. Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
