Timothy R. Cutler, of Pontiac, Mich., died on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was 70 years old.
He was bigger than life while in the world, with an intelligence and wit that surpassed the average person. He had a passion for wood and building and enjoyed designing and building fine furniture. He was a voracious reader and could recall any detail from every bit of history.
He loved times that he spent in Vermont, often many months at a time. He was a veteran of the Vietnam era, enlisting in the U.S. Marines in 1970. He was a lifelong Marine at heart and was a great patriot.
He had two daughters, whom he loved with all his heart. Tim leaves behind his daughters, Christina (Jim) Ballard of Lake Orion, Mich., and Cara Lynn Flockhart (Josh) of Sterling Heights, Mich.; three grandchildren, Andrew, Emily and Owen; his former wife and mother of his children, Karen Cutler; siblings, Catherine (Robert) Snow of Morrisville, Sally Gardner of Wolcott, Richard Cutler (Pam) of Toledo, Ohio and Casey (Karen) Cutler of Cleveland, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Tim has left a hole that will never be filled, but we keep him with us every day and will always remember him with love. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Helen Cutler, formerly of Michigan and Vermont.
A memorial will be held for Tim in late spring in Michigan, where he will be laid to rest with full military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Semper fi.
