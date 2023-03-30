Timothy R. Cutler

Timothy R. Cutler

Timothy R. Cutler, of Pontiac, Mich., died on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He was 70 years old.

He was bigger than life while in the world, with an intelligence and wit that surpassed the average person. He had a passion for wood and building and enjoyed designing and building fine furniture. He was a voracious reader and could recall any detail from every bit of history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.