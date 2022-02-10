Thomas “Tommy” McNab, 52, of Eden Mills, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born May 12, 1969, in Rutland, the son of David McNab and Patricia Donna Rowell McNab.
He married Cathy Peno and they were married for 25 years.
Tommy enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting, fishing, camping, going to the fair, snow-machining, going on his 4-wheeler and taking trips to Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Peno McNab; his mother, Patricia Rowell McNab of Morrisville; son, David McNab of Eden; daughter, Crystal Peno of Fairfax; brother, Damon McNab (Angela) of Morrisville; sister, Kelly Engel (James) of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Jaylynn McNab, Jaymyn McNab, Shawn Tyler and Benjamin “Benny”; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friends, Michael “Spike” Wheelock, Richard Stancliff and many more.
Arrangements are pending. A service will be held in the spring and will be announced.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
