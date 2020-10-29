Thomas Lee Fuller, of Cambridge, died Oct. 19, 2020, leaving a huge hole in his family.
Tom was born on Oct. 18, 1948, to Leslie and Marion (Wrisley) Fuller. He was raised in Underhill, and attended Cambridge High School, where he met Diana L. Westman, who on Aug. 24, 1968, he made his wife.
After a year-long tour serving honorably in Vietnam, where he received a purple heart for an injury, Tom returned home to Diana and eventually settled down in Cambridge. They raised three kids, daughter Lesley (John) Tricou, son Thomas (Libby) Fuller, and daughter Lori (Fred) Stevens.
Tom worked in concrete construction leaving his imprint throughout Vermont.
Though Tom was known by many titles — husband, father, son, brother, friend — the most important to his life was Papa. Tom’s grandchildren were his whole world. They brought pure joy and happiness into his life. First-born Connor Frederick Stevens was his Papa’s guiding light. Second to come was his only granddaughter, sweet Sadie Elizabeth Fuller; next was Blake Thomas Stevens, who always made Papa laugh; and last born Aaron John Fuller, Papa’s little superhero.
Tom is survived by his wife, kids, and grandkids; sisters, Lena (Jim) Meunier and Lynda (Robin) Sweet; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by three special friends, his cousin Ralph Fuller, neighbor Marc Mallett, and good buddy Mike Brown. Lastly, he is survived by his constant companion and best friend, his dog Ty.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, brother Allen, and his dog Gracie, whose passing broke his heart. They are together now.
Tom requested no services. His ashes will be spread in the places he was happiest: the woods, hills and mountains.
The family request that you remember Tom with a kind and loving heart.
Donations may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 38, Lake Elmore, VT 05657.
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.