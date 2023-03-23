Thomas Joseph O’Brien III, 79, died unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his home in Morristown.
Born in Boston on Feb. 15, 1944, to Mary Maguire and Thomas Joseph O’Brien Jr., he was the eldest of eight children and grew up in West Roxbury where he graduated from Boston Technical School in 1962.
He went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for six years, where he was assigned to helicopter maintenance. There he gained mechanical skills that served him (and others) throughout his life.
In 1970, Tom found his home in Walden where he resurrected an old farm and started a family. There, drawing from the support of old-time Vermonters and fellow back-to-the-landers, he tended a small herd of jersey dairy cows, grew carrots for the Northern Growers Co-op, and worked the land. He was a master carpenter who made his living building and renovating homes and businesses throughout northern Vermont.
Later in life, he served as project manager and site engineer for many larger construction projects. Relocating to Lamoille County in the 1980s, Tom continued his trade and made his lasting home in a quiet corner of Sterling Valley in Morristown.
Tom was independent and free-thinking, taking pride in his off-grid home and quiet way of life. He was devoted to his woodpile and determined to stay active, even in his later years. Tom enjoyed visiting friends, going to the movies, following the Red Sox and Bruins, reading, drinking a good cup of coffee and seeing neighbors at Deb’s Place in Morrisville.
Throughout life, Tom travelled and made lifelong friends wherever he lived or worked — from his times in Hyannis and Cambridge, Mass., to Walden and Morrisville, and his years working at the Windridge Camps at Teela-Wooket in Roxbury. Though he lost many close friends, he valued the company and stories shared by those around him, young and old, and will be missed by the people he touched.
Most important, Tom was devoted to his family. He was tremendously proud and protective of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Molly Sutter, Jacob O’Brien, Luke O’Brien and wife, Kerry, Brendan O’Brien, and Lily Roberts and husband, Alexander. Known; and by his grandchildren as “Gramps,” Zelda and Thomas Sutter, Riley O’Brien, and Ingrid, Thora and baby Roberts, due in April.
He is also survived by his brothers, Emmett O’Brien and wife, Susan, Kevin O’Brien and wife, Claire, Brian O’Brien and wife, Christine, Sean O’Brien, Michael O’Brien and wife, Sarah, Patrick O’Brien and wife, Kate; sister, Mary Anne Norris and husband, John; aunts, Rose and Eileen; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins from the O’Brien, Maguire and McCann families.
Following his wishes, Tom was cremated. A memorial celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, May 20, 2023. More details will be provided at a later date.
His family extends gratitude to Northern Vermont Funeral Service, his neighbors, his friends and community. Donations in Tom’s memory can be made to Lamoille County Meals on Wheels, 21 Munson Ave, Morristown VT 05661 (meals@mowlc.org, 802-888-5011) or a local charity of your choice.
