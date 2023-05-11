A celebration of life for Thomas J. O’Brien III, 79, of Morristown, who died Feb. 24, 2023, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Main St., Morrisville. Please join his family for a time of visitation and remembrance.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.