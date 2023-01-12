Thomas H. Whitcavitch, Sr., 83, of Dalhart, Texas, died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Horizon Funeral Home.
Formerly of Cambridge, Thomas was born June 18, 1939, in St. Albans, to Ruth Warren Whitcavitch and Joe Whitcavitch. Tom grew up on the family farm and was a carpenter for many years.
He married Bonnie Whitcavitch on Oct. 29, 1960. They had one son, Thomas Howard Whitcavitch Jr., in 1962.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his loving wife Bonnie of 62 years; brothers, Joe Whitcavitch, Michael Whitcavitch, Donald Whitcavitch, Bruce and wife, Suzanne Whitcavitch; Thea Whitcavitch; in-laws, Kyle and Estelle Jacobs; sisters-in-law, Anita and husband, George Cleary, Betty and husband, Harold Tatro, and Belle and husband, Eugene Touchette; nephew, Jason Whitcavitch; and grandson, USMC Corp. Zachary Whitcavitch.
He is survived by his son, Thomas and wife, Kelly Whitcavitch Jr. of Dalhart; granddaughter, Kayce Angel Whitcavitch; great-grandson, Marcus Zarate of Dallas; brother, Kevin Whitcavitch; nieces, Julia, Lorie, Tammy, Carol, Cheryl, Betty Jean, Tina and Tammy; nephews, Michael, Bruce Jr., Darrell, Dale, Dennis, Harold “Red,” and George; and several great nieces, nephews and cousins.
To leave a message, visit horizonfuneral.com.
