Thomas Francis Cooney, 76, of Morrisville and Hyde Park, died in his home surrounded by family on Monday, May 24, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife Connie of 57 years; sister, Sally Buonomo and husband, Bob; daughters, Connie McDonald and husband, Josh, Jennifer Anderson and husband, David, Heather McGovern and husband, Shane; and his grandchildren, Patrick, Mariah and Jack Anderson, and Diane, Adam and Keith McGovern.
Tom was born in Summit, N.J., on Oct. 24, 1944. He married in 1966 and started his family in New Jersey before they all moved to Morrisville in 1978. He worked over 30 years for Xerox, eventually as the New England regional manager. After retiring from Xerox he took a two-year job in Bermuda.
Tom loved his family, his church and his community. He was ordained a permanent deacon in 1994 and served Holy Cross and Holy Name of Jesus Catholic parish in Morrisville. He was active with the Knights of Columbus and the Social Action Ministry. He worked for a time as parish administrator and served as diaconate director for the Diocese of Burlington.
He was a lover of the outdoors: camping, hunting, getting together with the guys at camp. He and his wife made regular cross-country trips to visit his daughter’s family, and along the way to discover all the sights and delights this country has to offer. He also made numerous international trips and enjoyed experiencing different cultures and family heritage.
Tom leaves behind a legacy of love — of family, friends and community service. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in Tom’s memory to the Social Action Ministry, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville VT 05661.
A centrally located memorial mass is planned at St Monica’s in Barre on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m.
