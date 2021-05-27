Thomas Francis Cooney, 76, a longtime member of the Morrisville community, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Tom’s family will welcome friends for visitation from 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Crosby Center at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Social Action Ministry at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 301 Brooklyn Street, Morrisville VT 05661.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Pending arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
